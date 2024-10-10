New Brunswick election 2024 results: Fredericton Lincoln

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton Lincoln is a provincial electoral district located in Fredericton. This riding was recently created by splitting the former riding of Fredericton South, which is represented by Green Leader David Coon.

Coon first took office in 2014.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

In 2022, the provincial government tasked the Electoral Boundaries Commission with redrawing the boundaries of New Brunswick’s 49 electoral ridings to be used in the next provincial election. Provincial law requires the boundaries to be reviewed every 10 years.

Voters will decide who will represent Fredericton Lincoln during the upcoming New Brunswick provincial election on Oct. 21, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.