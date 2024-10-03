Menu

Crime

Police shootings concerning, Winnipeg mayor says, but money an obstacle to body cameras

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 3, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham. View image in full screen
Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham. Global News / File
Winnipeg’s mayor says he’s concerned by the number of officer-involved shootings the city is seeing, in light of the death of a man Wednesday afternoon during an armed confrontation.

Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), is investigating after the man, who police allege was wielding edged weapons in a Main Street apartment building, was shot by officers.

Scott Gillingham told 680 CJOB’s The Start that while police are faced with danger every day, accountability still must be taken.

“The police report quarterly to the Winnipeg Police Board. I sit on that board,” the mayor said.

“In their reporting, the police consistently talk about the fact that the number of incidents they respond to where weapons are involved has increased. There are more knives on the street, more edged weapons on the street, there are more guns on the street.”

Click to play video: 'Man killed by Winnipeg police at Main Street apartment block'
Man killed by Winnipeg police at Main Street apartment block
Trending Now

The mayor said police also report annually about interactions they have with people and are able to resolve conflict without the use of force — which he says includes the vast majority of contact between police and members of the public.

Prior to Wednesday’s incident, the IIU was investigating 18 active cases in Manitoba — nine of which involve the Winnipeg Police Service.

The conversation around potentially equipping police with body cameras continues, Gillingham said, but money remains an obstacle.

“It first and foremost is a funding matter — it’s about having the money to do it.”

Click to play video: '1 dead after Winnipeg police fire shots at stolen vehicle, third suspect arrested in Sask.'
1 dead after Winnipeg police fire shots at stolen vehicle, third suspect arrested in Sask.
