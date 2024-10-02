Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed by Winnipeg police at Main Street apartment block

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 2, 2024 8:28 pm
1 min read
Police on scene outside an apartment block on Main Street, where a fatal police shooting occurred Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police on scene outside an apartment block on Main Street, where a fatal police shooting occurred Wednesday. Iris Dyck/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by officers on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment building in the 800 block of Main Street just after 12:30 p.m. Police received reports of a man armed with edged weapons.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When officers arrived, they encountered the man in a hallway and got into a confrontation which led to police firing a taser and their gun at the man.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Trending Now

Acting police chief Art Stannard says the calls they received indicated this was a risk to the public.

“The male was armed and swinging edged weapons and banging on tenants doors,” Stannard said.

 

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices