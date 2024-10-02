Man killed by Winnipeg police at Main Street apartment block

See more sharing options

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by officers on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment building in the 800 block of Main Street just after 12:30 p.m. Police received reports of a man armed with edged weapons.

When officers arrived, they encountered the man in a hallway and got into a confrontation which led to police firing a taser and their gun at the man.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Acting police chief Art Stannard says the calls they received indicated this was a risk to the public.

“The male was armed and swinging edged weapons and banging on tenants doors,” Stannard said.