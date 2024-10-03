Zebra Centre to open new facility for young sexual abuse survivors

Send this page to someone via email

The Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre is ready to open its new facility in west Edmonton, which staff say will better serve young sexual abuse survivors.

The agency provides care and services to thousands of children each year who have experienced abuse.

At 30,000 square feet, the new centre in the area of 143rd Street and 112th Avenue is more than twice the size of the old facility in downtown Edmonton. The larger space allows for more kid-friendly meeting rooms, an expanded toy room, on-site counselling, a sacred wellness room and an outdoor green space.

“We know the Zebra Centre is a place you hope you never have to visit. But in a crisis, when a child discloses being hurt, the Zebra Centre is ready to help. By creating a better Zebra Centre, we can better serve our community,” said Zebra Centre CEO Emmy Stuebing.

The old Zebra Centre facility was designed to support about 2,000 children and youth each year. Last year alone, the centre served more than double that number.

Staff said this showcased the urgent need for a larger, better-equipped space to serve more children and their families.

1:19 Zebra Centre calls for quicker access to counselling for child victims

The opening of the new facility also comes after the centre experienced a fire at its old location downtown last year.

In October 2023, the centre was forced to temporarily shut its doors after a break-in and fire. An Edmonton man was later charged with arson and other charges in relation to the break-in.

The Zebra Centre said the $6.2-million project has so far been funded entirely by community donations. The centre has been able to raise $4.8 million of the total cost so far. The facility continues to fundraise for the remaining $1.4 million. Anyone interested in donating to the organization can visit the Zebra Centre’s website at zebracentre.ca/showyourstripes.

The new centre is scheduled to open on Monday.