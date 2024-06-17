Arson charges laid in October 2023 fire at Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man has been charged after a downtown building was broken into and a fire lit inside a space that works with children who have experienced abuse.

The overnight fire at the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre happened last fall, forcing the non-profit to temporarily close its doors.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at approximately 4 a.m., Edmonton police said it is alleged the accused entered the WSP Building (10909 Jasper Ave.), where the Zebra Centre is located, by throwing a rock through the glass doors and then entering the lobby area.

Once inside, the accused reportedly made his way to the 13th floor via the stairwell.

Police said he went to a storage area where amongst other things, boxes of stuffed animal toys belonging to the Zebra Centre were stored.

The accused then used an open flame to set fire to the toys before leaving the building, Edmonton police allege. Firefighters quickly suspected it was an arson and called in police right away.

The building suffered significant damage as a result of the fire, water and smoke damage. At the time of the fire, police said there were numerous people inside the building, including some on the 13th floor.

Adam Christopher Neapetung, 38, of Edmonton, has been charged with arson and disregard for human life, break and enter and breach of probation.

Police said the accused was previously in custody on other charges and is now also facing the three additional charges in connection with the Zebra Centre arson.