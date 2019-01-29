Global News at Noon Edmonton January 29 2019 2:04pm 01:31 Case load at Zebra Child Protection Centre went up 22% The Zebra Child Protection Centre, which works with police and supports children impacted by abuse cases, saw a 22 per cent increase in child abuse cases in 2018. Kendra Slugoski reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4902652/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4902652/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?