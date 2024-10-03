Shooting near Calgary Drop-In Centre sends person to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for tips and any images people may have that could help them as they investigate a shooting near the Calgary Drop-In Centre on Wednesday that sent a person to hospital.

The shooting in the 0 to 100 block of Dermot Baldwin Way Southeast was reported to police at about 5:30 p.m.

“At the time, it is believed a verbal altercation occurred between the victim and two men, which then escalated to the victim being shot,” police said. “It is believed that during the altercation one of the suspects may have been injured.

“The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.”

Police said the suspects fled the scene. Investigators believe that the incident was not random and that the victim and suspects are known to one another.

“Investigators are now asking anyone with information or dashcam footage in relation to this incident to contact police,” police said.

“Specifically, police are looking for dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling on the 5th Avenue Flyover or the Reconciliation Bridge between 5:20 p.m. and 6 p.m.”

Anyone with information can call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.