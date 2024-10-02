Indigenous campaign bans Rustad from wearing Moose Hide Pin

Send this page to someone via email

An Indigenous-led campaign against gender-based violence is withdrawing permission for BC Conservative Leader John Rustad to wear its pin.

Rustad has worn the diamond-shaped Moose Hide Pin on his jacket for years. The pins are meant to signify a commitment to honour and respect women, and speak out against gender-based and domestic violence.

But in a letter to Rustad dated Tuesday, Moose Hide Campaign co-founder and spokesperson Raven Lacerte said the group was taking the “rare and extraordinary step” of withdrawing its permission to wear the item.

“Elected leaders have a unique level of responsibility and accountability to uphold basic standards of respect, including respect for Indigenous Peoples and for those along the gender continuum,” she wrote.

“It is our position that you are not upholding these standards. ”

The letter doesn’t directly elaborate on those reasons, and Global News is seeking further context from the Moose Hide Campaign.

Asked about the letter Wednesday, Rustad said he has supported the Moose Hide Campaign since its inception, including helping fund the initiative.

“I still support and I will always support making sure that men speak to men about honouring and respecting women and ending the violence against women,” he said.

Debate over UNDRIP

The move comes as the BC Conservatives face criticism from key Indigenous voices over his party’s position on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), and the NDP’s provincial legislation enacting the declaration in B.C.

In February, the party pledged to repeal the legislation, accusing the NDP of an “assault on land rights” through the government’s proposed changes to the B.C. Land Act which would have allowed the province to enter into shared decision-making agreements with First Nations over land use. Those changes have since been scrapped.

At the time, Rustad said B.C. must repeal UNDRIP “which was established for conditions in other countries — not Canada.”

The Conservatives have since walked that position back, pledging “economic reconciliation” through the return of 20 per cent of forests to First Nations and fostering partnerships between nations and private business.

“We need to make sure we are making a difference for the people on the ground, and we need to make sure that difference is meaningful,” he said Wednesday.

The BC Conservatives now say they would “use UNDRIP as it was intended … as a guiding principle” for recognizing Indigenous rights.

“However, when we have legislation that is creating problems,” he told the CKNW Radio leaders debate on Wednesday.

Both BC NDP Leader David Eby and BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau attacked that position Wednesday, arguing it would put the province in conflict with First Nations and return the province to costly legal battles over Indigenous rights and title.

“The courts have been incredibly clear with governments, which is you need to sort out the fact that rights and title exists, and that if you’re not going to sort it out, you’re going to lose in court again and again as a government,” Furstenau said.

“If you’re fighting against the inherent rights and titles that the courts have declared you’re going to spend a lot of taxpayer money to go into court and fight a battle that you’re going to lose.”

Eby accused Rustad of using Indigenous rights as a “wedge” that litigation with First Nations was a failed approach.

“We’re still cleaning up your mess from that,” he said.

“So working with Indigenous people, we’ve got equity programs to support them in participating in projects on the land base, finding ways for communities to work together, we have to do things differently.”

British Columbians will vote in the provincial election on Oct. 19.