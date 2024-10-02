World-renowned art dealer brings Picasso to the Prairies

Send this page to someone via email

Frederick Mulder, an internationally-renowned art dealer and expert in Pablo Picasso’s work, is donating three additional Picasso pieces to the collection at the University of Saskatchewan.

In 2012, Mulder kickstarted the collection at the university by donating six original Picasso linocut prints. Now, the university has nine.

“When I gave the first six, the university turned into the largest public collection of Picasso linocuts in the country,” said Mulder. “It is now overshadowed, of course, by the Remai, but the two great collections, bigger than any other in Canada, are right here in Saskatoon.”

The Remai Modern now houses an even larger collection of Picasso linocuts, courtesy of Mulder, who purchased them from the Picasso estate before selling them to Ellen Remai.

“I quite like the fact that Saskatchewan is a slightly improbable place for a collection of this importance. I just think that’s rather cool,” said Mulder.

Mulder grew up in Eston, Sask., and received his first degree (Bachelor of Arts, English) at USask in 1964. He then went on to study in the United States at Brown University, where he earned his master’s degree and PhD in philosophy, completing his Brown dissertation at Oxford University.



He has been living in England since 1968 and has become a prominent figure in the art world. Despite living abroad, he has always remained proud of his roots and thought of no better place to home his finest collection.

“It’s been really wonderful to have it end up here,” said Mulder. “In terms of historical value, it is the finest collection of Picasso linocuts in the world, the most extensive, and always will be.”

Mulder’s new additions were created by Picasso between 1931 to 1955:

–Harpy with Head of a Bull, and Four Little Girls on a Tower Surmounted by a Black Flag (Etching on paper, from the Vollard Suite, 1931)

– Profile of Jacqueline with a Scarf (Linocut on paper, 1955)

– Balzac (Lithograph on paper, 1952)

One of Mulder’s associates, Anne-Francois Gavanon, who assisted Mulder in collecting Picasso’s works, stated that each linocut captures unique moments in Picasso’s life.

“At the top of the tower, you can see a group of four ladies. And it turns out that lady was Picasso’s partner, mistress at the time,” said Anne-Francois Gavanon in reference to Picasso’s etching on paper from the Vollard Suite, 1931.

USask President Peter Stoicheff said the university is honoured to receive this donation.

“These three pieces join the six Picasso linocuts donated by Dr. Mulder in 2012, and greatly enhance the University of Saskatchewan art collection and will be enjoyed by generations of students, staff, faculty and community members,” said Stoicheff.

“This generosity is another example of Dr. Mulder’s wonderful work throughout his career, not only as an internationally renowned art dealer but as a philanthropist.”