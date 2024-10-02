Menu

Crime

SIRT clears Saskatoon officer of wrongdoing after February police shooting

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 2, 2024 5:37 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan serious incident response team (SIRT) has concluded its investigation into an officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has concluded its investigation into a police shooting that occurred earlier this year. Global News
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team, has cleared an officer of wrongdoing following a police shooting in Saskatoon earlier this year.

The incident occurred on the evening of Feb. 2 and into the morning of Feb. 3. Officers were executing a warrant on a residence in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue.

Police found the remains of a 25-year-old man, Lee Perkins, and arrested two women without incident.

Later that evening a man exited the building and police say he came at police in a “full sprint with the cylindrical object in a two-handed grip before coming to a halt and raising the object to his shoulder.”

A police officer fired his weapon and shot the suspect.

The suspect was immediately given medical attention and went to the hospital with a single gunshot wound.

SIRT concluded in its investigation of the incident that the officer was justified in his actions and that no further action is required.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

