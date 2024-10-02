SIRT clears Saskatoon officer of wrongdoing after February police shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team, has cleared an officer of wrongdoing following a police shooting in Saskatoon earlier this year.

The incident occurred on the evening of Feb. 2 and into the morning of Feb. 3. Officers were executing a warrant on a residence in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue.

Police found the remains of a 25-year-old man, Lee Perkins, and arrested two women without incident.

Later that evening a man exited the building and police say he came at police in a “full sprint with the cylindrical object in a two-handed grip before coming to a halt and raising the object to his shoulder.”

A police officer fired his weapon and shot the suspect.

The suspect was immediately given medical attention and went to the hospital with a single gunshot wound.

SIRT concluded in its investigation of the incident that the officer was justified in his actions and that no further action is required.