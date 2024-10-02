SIRT clears Saskatoon officer of wrongdoing after February police shooting

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team, has cleared an officer of wrongdoing following a police shooting in Saskatoon earlier this year.
The incident occurred on the evening of Feb. 2 and into the morning of Feb. 3. Officers were executing a warrant on a residence in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue.
Police found the remains of a 25-year-old man, Lee Perkins, and arrested two women without incident.
Later that evening a man exited the building and police say he came at police in a “full sprint with the cylindrical object in a two-handed grip before coming to a halt and raising the object to his shoulder.”
A police officer fired his weapon and shot the suspect.
The suspect was immediately given medical attention and went to the hospital with a single gunshot wound.
SIRT concluded in its investigation of the incident that the officer was justified in his actions and that no further action is required.
