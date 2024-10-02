Edmonton councillors vote unanimously to ban the sale of knives in convenience stores

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city council has voted to ban the sale of knives in convenience stores, but the change won’t happen immediately.

On Wednesday, Coun. Ashley Salvador’s motion passed unanimously. It follows advocacy from several people across Edmonton who urged council to make knives less accessible.

Councillors heard from Edmonton police that knives are often purchased by youth or by people using them for illegal purposes.

“Anything that makes it a little more difficult to purchase those weapons should assist us,” said Edmonton Police Service Supt. Keith Johnson.

City administration has now been directed to create a new convenience store category within the business licence bylaw.

Administration told councillors this is the only path for a municipality, as convenience stores aren’t breaking the law by stocking them. Under the Criminal Code, the knives being stocked are not considered prohibited weapons.

“I think today represents an opportunity to get creative with the tools we have at the municipal level,” said Salvador.

The bylaw still needs to be drafted and then approved by council. According to city administration, it will then take two years for the bylaw to be fully implemented as licences come up for renewal.

A second part of the motion that passed is focused on educating businesses about the change at the cost of $188,000.

Salvador said that will be a discussion as part of supplemental operating budget adjustments scheduled for later in the year.

“We still want to be able to move forward while recognizing the budget constraints we are under,” she said.

Allan Bolstad with the Alberta Avenue Community League said his neighbourhood is ready for change.

“We really needed some help and we are getting it here today,” he said. “It’s been a long haul to get here to this point.”