Calgary Stampeders in danger of missing CFL playoffs for first time since 2004

The Calgary Stampeders’ streak of consecutive playoff appearances is in jeopardy.

Calgary has made 18 straight trips to the playoffs, which is the longest active streak in the CFL and fourth-longest in league history. But the Stampeders (4-9-1) visit B.C. (7-8) on Friday night sitting fifth in the West Division, five points behind the third-place Lions with a game in hand.

The last time Calgary missed the CFL playoffs was 2004 when it finished fifth in the West with a 4-14 record. The league didn’t play in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

The Stampeders are 2-5 within the West Division but 0-6 on the road. They’re the only CFL team that’s winless away from its home stadium.

The Stampeders come off the bye week and should be fresher. Then again, they were swept by Edmonton in their annual Labour Day series the last time they resumed play following the break.

Calgary’s Jake Maier has thrown 18 TD passes — third-most in the CFL — but also has 12 interceptions, just behind Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell and Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros (co-leaders with 14 apiece).

Calgary is also 4-8-1 in games Maier has started and 1-6-1 in its last eight overall. The Stampeders are also last overall in offensive points (22.5 per game) and second-last in net yards (352 per game) and offensive TDs (29).

Calgary quarterbacks have also thrown a CFL-leading 17 interceptions and the club is last overall in turnover ratio (minus-16).

Defensively, Calgary is ranked second-last in offensive points allowed (28.1 per game) and net yards (386.4). The Stampeders are third against the pass (272.7 yards per game) but last in rushing yards allowed (125.9 per game).

Calgary is coming off a 37-29 loss to Saskatchewan on Sept. 20 as Ryquell Armstead ran for 207 yards in his Riders’ debut. B.C. running back William Stanback stands second among CFL rushers with 1,062 yards and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

But B.C. has dropped two straight and has just two wins over its last nine games. Starter Nathan Rourke is just 2-4 since returning to the CFL and has more interceptions (seven) than TD passes (four).

B.C. is coming off a 32-29 overtime home loss to Hamilton, which overcame a 16-0 halftime deficit. The Lions and Stampeders have split their season series 1-1, with the home team winning each time.

Maier has thrown for over 300 yards in both contests with five TDs. However, the Lions are 4-3 at B.C. Place Stadium this season.