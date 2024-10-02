Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Province criticized for subsidizing L.A. Kings pre-season games in Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2024 3:10 pm
1 min read
Los Angeles Kings players practice at the Vidéotron Centre Wednesday in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Los Angeles Kings players practice at the Vidéotron Centre Wednesday in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Los Angeles Kings have arrived in Quebec City to kick off the final stretch of their NHL training camp, in a trip that’s buoyed by millions of dollars in public money.

The team practised Wednesday at the Vidéotron Centre, where they’ll face off in exhibition play against the Boston Bruins on Thursday and the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Quebec government has drawn criticism for agreeing to spend an estimated $5 to $7 million subsidizing the event.

Kings president Luc Robitaille declined to say how much money the team is getting, but told a news conference today that being paid for trips is part of the team’s business model and helps cover travel, hotels, and player salaries.

Trending Now

He says the team will also give back while it’s in Quebec City by visiting a hospital, hosting hockey clinics with children and donating 400 sets of hockey equipment to local organizations.

Story continues below advertisement

The office of Finance Minister Eric Girard said this week that the public money will help absorb the expected deficit of the management company hosting the event, and is also intended to help showcase Quebec City as capable of hosting a major league sports franchise.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices