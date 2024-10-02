3 youths arrested in swarming attack of Kelowna, B.C. girl filmed by bystanders

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story may be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Kelowna, B.C., RCMP said three youths have now been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a 13-year-old girl on Friday night.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Laura Pollock said investigators identified five aggressors in connection with the assault.

On Tuesday, three of the five were arrested and released on strict conditions.

They cannot be named due to being under 18 years old.

“It was organized, it was premeditated. You can hear in the video people saying, ‘Get the circle tight so she can’t escape’ and then they just start beating on her.”

The victim’s father spoke to Global News on Tuesday about the incident, saying that he wants answers.

“I don’t know what she could have done to deserve a beating like that,” he said.

In the video, obtained by Global News, the young girl is swarmed and beaten unconscious. Young people standing around are yelling and filming the attack. When the girl is unconscious on the ground, some of the youths scoop dirt onto her head while she lays there.

“I would like to take this time to acknowledge the two youth who did make an attempt to intervene,” Pollock said.

“Thank you. One called the police and one attempted to stop the assault.”

Pollock added that of the 30 or so people standing around and taking photos, those were two who showed compassion and did the right thing.

The victim’s father told Global News that his daughter was lured to Kelowna’s Boyce-Gyro Park around 8 p.m. on Friday by her best friend. She was under the impression they were going a party, he said, but when they got there her friend quickly left.

He said he took his daughter to the hospital and she was diagnosed with bruised ribs and a concussion.