Hoggard trial: Cross-examination of Hedley singer continues

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to continue his testimony Wednesday after taking the stand in his sexual assault trial.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty and says he did not rape, choke, hit or urinate on his accuser after a concert eight years ago, as she alleges.

On the stand Tuesday, he described having a consensual one-night stand with the complainant after his band Hedley played a show in Kirkland Lake, Ont., and the two attended a bonfire after-party together.

His cross-examination began late in the day and is set to continue Wednesday morning in the northeastern Ontario community of Haileybury.

Crown prosecutors are seeking to prove that what happened that night was not consensual.

Their only witness, the complainant, forcefully denied during four emotional days of testimony last week that she wanted any of it to happen.