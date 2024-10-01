Menu

Canada

RCMP use helicopter to rescue stranded trapper in northern Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
Mounties in northeastern Alberta say they used a helicopter to rescue a stranded trapper on the weekend. View image in full screen
Mounties in northeastern Alberta say they used a helicopter to rescue a stranded trapper on the weekend. Supplied by RCMP
Mounties in northeastern Alberta say they used a helicopter to rescue a stranded trapper on the weekend.

They say they got a report Sunday that the hunter’s all-terrain vehicle overturned and became stuck.

It was in an inaccessible area about 24 kilometres west of Highway 63 north of Wandering River.

The Fort McKay First Nation resident had been on his way to his cabin when the rollover happened.

RCMP say they quickly determined the man could only be rescued by air.

They say he was cold and wet, with outside temperatures at 4 C, but he was uninjured and taken to the airport in Lac La Biche.

“The quick co-ordination and execution of this rescue prevented the hunter from needing medical attention in a situation that could have ended differently,” Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said in a news release Tuesday.

  Mounties in northeastern Alberta say they used a helicopter to rescue a stranded trapper on the weekend.
© 2024 The Canadian Press

