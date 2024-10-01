RCMP use helicopter to rescue stranded trapper in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in northeastern Alberta say they used a helicopter to rescue a stranded trapper on the weekend.

They say they got a report Sunday that the hunter’s all-terrain vehicle overturned and became stuck.

It was in an inaccessible area about 24 kilometres west of Highway 63 north of Wandering River.

The Fort McKay First Nation resident had been on his way to his cabin when the rollover happened.

RCMP say they quickly determined the man could only be rescued by air.

Story continues below advertisement

They say he was cold and wet, with outside temperatures at 4 C, but he was uninjured and taken to the airport in Lac La Biche.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The quick co-ordination and execution of this rescue prevented the hunter from needing medical attention in a situation that could have ended differently,” Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said in a news release Tuesday.