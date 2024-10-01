From broken walls to destroyed computers: Vandals wreak havoc at Fredericton library

Send this page to someone via email

On what should have been a normal Tuesday morning, Sandra Houston approached the Fredericton Public Library’s doors. But this wasn’t an ordinary morning, and the doors wouldn’t open.

There was broken glass near the book return chute, cleaning service trucks at the back, and a sign on the door saying the downtown library was closed.

“It’s very disturbing. I mean, I can’t understand why anyone would vandalize this building,” Houston said.

View image in full screen The outer damage at the Fredericton Public Library on Oct. 1, 2024. Fredericton’s mayor said the damage is extensive, but reperable. Anna Mandin / Global News

Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Sonya Gilks said police were alerted of the vandalism around 6:40 a.m. Monday through the building’s alarm system.

Damage inside included broken walls, water damage, sprayed fire extinguishers and destroyed computers.

The city’s building manager, Scott Brown, estimated the damage cost to repair the damage at between $50,000 and $100,000, but said it’s still to early to know for sure.

“The majority of it is cosmetic, the unfortunate part is the technology component, the computers and things that staff use to support the library and run the programming,” Brown said.

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers said the damages can be repaired, but the fact such an important space was targetted is upsetting.

“I say it’s a real social-economic leveler. Everyone’s welcome at the library. It’s a very inclusive space,” she said.

Community impacts

Houston, who’s lived in Fredericton for six decades, said she’s very reliant on the library.

“I read a lot. I live alone and so I do a lot, a lot of reading,” she said. “If I don’t have the library, where am I going to get books?”

View image in full screen Sandra Houston on Oct. 1, 2024. Houston lives alone and relies on the library to fill her time. Anna Mandin / Global News

Mira Allen also learned about the vandalism when she arrived at the library on Tuesday morning looking to borrow some books and spend time there.

“It’s really a big impact on the whole community. Kids can’t go there, people who might not have a safe space to hang out at home go there,” she said.

“Tolerant and patient” staff

Warren Maddox, Fredericton Homeless Shelters’ executive director, is especially knowledgeable about how vital the space is for the community’s unhoused.

He credits staff with saving the lives of around half a dozen people — and one man in particular.

“He was camped out at their space and they could have done numerous things in terms of moving him on or securing the grounds, but they were tolerant of him and patient,” he said.

He said it was sad that anyone would damage such a valuable community resource.

“It’s a real shame that someone did that. And I hope that they’re found and prosecuted to the fullest extent,” he added.