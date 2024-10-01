Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

B.C. now has the lowest fertility rate in Canada

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 10:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Demographer on Canada’s record-low fertility rate'
Demographer on Canada’s record-low fertility rate
King's University College Demographer Don Kerr discusses the contributing factors behind Canada's record-low fertility numbers.
Share

New data from Statistics Canada shows the fertility rate in Canada has hit an all-time low.

The agency found that Canada’s fertility rate had dropped to 1.26 births per woman in 2023, which falls beneath the previous low of 1.33 births in 2022.

British Columbia had the lowest rate in Canada at one birth per woman.

Click to play video: 'Fertility treatments on rise'
Fertility treatments on rise

A StatCan study released last year found several factors have been affecting family planning for young adults, including the high cost of living.

“I think it will have longer-term implications,” Don Kerr, a demographer with King’s College, told Global News.

“The size of our family networks is going to get smaller and smaller. That has consequences because people rely on family in a lot ways — economically, emotionally — and it becomes particularly important as we grow older as well.”

The latest drop means Canada has joined a group of countries, including Italy and Japan, with a fertility rate below 1.3.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

