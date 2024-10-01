Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau faces another non-confidence challenge from Poilievre

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 10:32 am
2 min read
Trudeau Liberals survive Conservative confidence vote in key test
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government will face a second vote of non-confidence Tuesday as the Conservatives again try to force an election.

MPs will vote on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s motion after question period in the House of Commons, but there’s been no indication from other parties of plans to join him in toppling the Liberals.

The motion, which was tabled last Thursday, blames the Liberal government for “doubled housing costs, taxed food, punished work, unleashed crime” and calls it the “most centralizing government in Canadian history.”

“The House has lost confidence in the government and offers Canadians the option to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime,” the motion reads.

The minority Liberals need the support of at least one other party in the House of Commons to survive such votes or pass any legislation.

Story continues below advertisement
Conservatives table non-confidence motion in attempt to topple Trudeau government

Both the NDP and Bloc Quebecois joined the Liberals in defeating the Conservatives’ first challenge of the fall sitting last week.

Federal MPs on Sept. 25 voted down 211-120 a motion stating that “the House has no confidence in the Prime Minister and the government.”

Bloc Quebecois has given the Liberals a deadline of Oct. 29 to meet its demands in exchange for support, particularly around seniors’ benefits, or potentially face losing its support on future non-confidence votes.

The Bloc tabled its own opposition motion Tuesday, pushing for an increase in old age pension payments for all seniors. That vote is expected later this week.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has previously said that the New Democrats won’t let Poilievre “call the shots.”

Story continues below advertisement

After Tuesday’s vote, the Conservatives are expected to table at least one more such motion before Christmas.

If a non-confidence motion were to pass, the government would fall and a snap election would be triggered.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

