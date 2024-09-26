After 1st failed attempt, Conservatives table another non-confidence motion

Send this page to someone via email

After a first failed attempt, the Conservatives have tabled another non-confidence motion to try to bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s second motion of the fall sitting was presented to the House of Commons on Thursday, just a day after his first one was defeated.

While the motion was in Poilievre’s name, he was not there to table it and Conservative MP Luc Berthold put it forward in the Parliament.

Federal MPs on Wednesday voted down 211-120 a motion stating that “the House has no confidence in the Prime Minister and the government.”

Both the NDP and Bloc Quebecois joined the Liberals in defeating that motion.

In their latest challenge brought forward on Thursday, Poilievre blames the Liberal government for “doubled housing costs, taxed food, punished work, unleashed crime” and calls it the “most centralizing government in Canadian history.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The House has lost confidence in the government and offers Canadians the option to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime,” the motion reads.

5:49 Trudeau asked to withdraw comment after MP suggested he was ‘sharing a bathtub with Tom Clark’

If a non-confidence motion were to pass, the government would fall and a snap election would be triggered.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The minority Liberals need the support of at least one other party in the House of Commons to survive such votes, or pass any legislation.

MPs will debate the new motion on Thursday and vote on it next week on Tuesday.

After that, the Conservatives are expected to table at least one more such motion before Christmas.

Pressure is ramping up on the Liberals after a tumultuous summer, which saw two major byelection losses on top of the NDP withdrawing support from the supply-and-confidence agreement earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, support for Trudeau and his Liberal government has hit a “new low,” Ipsos polling exclusive to Global News shows.

On Wednesday, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet also said the Liberals have until Oct. 29 to pass two Bloc bills or he’ll start talking to other parties about toppling the government.

— with files from The Canadian Press