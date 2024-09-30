B.C. election: Party leaders set to debate live on CKNW

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s party leaders are set to take part in a debate on 980 CKNW on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Mike Smyth will moderate the debate between BC NDP Leader David Eby, Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.

The debate will be broadcast live above and will also be available for listeners on AM980, AM730, 101.1 FM HD channel 2 and streamed on the iheartradio app.

This is set to be the only radio debate ahead of the provincial election on Oct. 19, and the only chance to hear B.C.’s would-be leaders face off apart from the broadcast consortium debate on Oct. 8.

Rustad, Eby and Furstenau will all be in the studio with Smyth.