Canada

B.C. election: Party leaders set to debate live on CKNW

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2024 5:53 pm
1 min read
BC NDP Leader David Eby, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad and BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau. View image in full screen
BC NDP Leader David Eby, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad and BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau. Global News
B.C.’s party leaders are set to take part in a debate on 980 CKNW on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Mike Smyth will moderate the debate between BC NDP Leader David Eby, Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.

The debate will be broadcast live above and will also be available for listeners on AM980, AM730, 101.1 FM HD channel 2 and streamed on the iheartradio app.

This is set to be the only radio debate ahead of the provincial election on Oct. 19, and the only chance to hear B.C.’s would-be leaders face off apart from the broadcast consortium debate on Oct. 8.

Rustad, Eby and Furstenau will all be in the studio with Smyth.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

