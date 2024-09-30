Huge police presence on Highway 7 east of Agassiz as road remains closed

A police incident has closed Highway 7 in both directions between Harrison Bay Road and Scowlitz Access Road, which lies between Harrison Mills and Deroche, east of Agassiz.
According to Drive BC, the highway is closed in both directions and there is no reopening time.
Drivers are asked to stay clear of the area and plan an alternative route.
It is unclear at this time what the police incident is. Global News has contacted Upper Fraser Valley RCMP to find out more.
More to come.
