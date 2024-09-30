Huge police presence on Highway 7 east of Agassiz as road remains closed

Send this page to someone via email

A police incident has closed Highway 7 in both directions between Harrison Bay Road and Scowlitz Access Road, which lies between Harrison Mills and Deroche, east of Agassiz.

According to Drive BC, the highway is closed in both directions and there is no reopening time.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Drivers are asked to stay clear of the area and plan an alternative route.

It is unclear at this time what the police incident is. Global News has contacted Upper Fraser Valley RCMP to find out more.

More to come.