Traffic

Huge police presence on Highway 7 east of Agassiz as road remains closed

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
A section of Highway 7, east of Agassiz is closed on Monday, Sept. 30 due to a police incident. A large amount of police can be seen on the highway. View image in full screen
A section of Highway 7, east of Agassiz is closed on Monday, Sept. 30 due to a police incident. A large amount of police can be seen on the highway. Global News
A police incident has closed Highway 7 in both directions between Harrison Bay Road and Scowlitz Access Road, which lies between Harrison Mills and Deroche, east of Agassiz.

According to Drive BC, the highway is closed in both directions and there is no reopening time.

Drivers are asked to stay clear of the area and plan an alternative route.

It is unclear at this time what the police incident is. Global News has contacted Upper Fraser Valley RCMP to find out more.

More to come.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

