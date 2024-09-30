Man killed in morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood

Toronto police say one person is dead after being shot in the northwestern part of the city on Monday morning.
Police say officers were called to the scene in the Weston neighbourhood just before 7:30 a.m.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They say they found the male shooting victim on the northwest corner of the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West intersection.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Now
They have not identified him or indicated his age.
Police say officers are investigating and anyone with information should contact them.
- Footage of motorcade racing JFK to hospital after he was shot sells for $137,500 at auction
- K’naan, ‘Wavin’ Flag’ artist, charged with sexual assault in Quebec City
- Hoggard sexual assault trial: Cross-examination of complainant continues
- Alex Jones’ Infowars assets to be auctioned off for Sandy Hook payments
Comments