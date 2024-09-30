Menu

Crime

Man killed in morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2024 11:40 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Toronto police say one person is dead after being shot in the northwestern part of the city on Monday morning.

Police say officers were called to the scene in the Weston neighbourhood just before 7:30 a.m.

Get daily National news

They say they found the male shooting victim on the northwest corner of the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West intersection.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not identified him or indicated his age.

Police say officers are investigating and anyone with information should contact them.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

