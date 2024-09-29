SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

B.C. election: NDP, Conservatives nominate full slates of candidates ahead of Oct. 19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
B.C. NDP, Conservatives talk film and farming to end first week of election campaigning
The economy high on the agenda in the B.C. election campaign Saturday. Leaders of the NDP and the Conservatives laying out plans to help key industries in the province, with ideas to help industries that have had their challenges in recent years.
Elections BC says the New Democrats and Conservatives have nominated full slates of candidates for the upcoming Oct. 19 provincial election.

Elections BC says in a statement the two main parties will field candidates for each of the province’s 93 ridings, while the Green Party nominated 69 candidates.

Nominations closed Saturday afternoon with 323 total candidates, of which 269 represent seven different political parties and 54 who are contesting the election as Independents or unaffiliated candidates.

BC NDP and BC Conservatives announce plans to build more homes
BC NDP and BC Conservatives announce plans to build more homes
Elections BC says the official list includes five Freedom Party of B.C. hopefuls, four Libertarians, three representing the Communist Party of B.C. and two candidates from the Christian Heritage Party of B.C.

There are no BC United candidates.

BC United officials said earlier they might run some candidates in the election to preserve the party entity for the future after Leader Kevin Falcon announced the suspension of BC United’s election campaign in late August to prevent a centre-right vote split.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

