Artists rally to support Montreal concert hall after court orders noise ban

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2024 2:40 pm
More than 100 Quebec musicians, comedians and other artists are rallying behind a historic Montreal concert hall that temporarily closed its doors this week after a court ordered it to stop making too much noise.

Heavyweights of Quebec’s entertainment industry, like composer Robert Charlebois and singer-songwriter Coeur de pirate, signed the letter that was published in La Presse decrying the court ruling that led to La Tulipe’s decision to shut down.

This week the Court of Appeal ordered La Tulipe — which opened its doors more than a century ago — to ensure no noise from its sound equipment is audible in a neighbouring building.

Calling on the City of Montreal to intervene, the letter says the court ruling ignores cultural workers and that it has allowed unhappy neighbours to silence a “cultural jewel.”

Click to play video: 'Calls to bring music back to Montreal’s Bon Pasteur Chapel one year following fire'
Calls to bring music back to Montreal’s Bon Pasteur Chapel one year following fire
On Thursday night, a crowd of protesters equipped with drums and other percussion instruments gathered in front of La Tulipe to show their support for the venue — and anger at the owner of the adjacent building that brought the venue to court.

That same day, The Plateau-Mont-Royal borough where La Tulipe is located took the first step to modify a bylaw, invoked by the court in its ruling, so that the rule no longer applies to concert halls.

