Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Here are the five stories we want to share:
‘Amazing’: 6-year-old girl survives 73 hours alone in B.C.’s wildernessParents Gail Skin and James Schweder were finally able to get some sleep on Sunday night after their daughter was found safe.
Oaklynn Schweder, six, went missing from the Burns Lake area in North Central B.C. around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
She was found on Sunday evening in a previously searched forested area between her residence and Skin Tyee band office.
Vancouver Canucks welcome former foe Kiefer Sherwood with welcome arms
Kiefer Sherwood spent several nights last spring chasing Quinn Hughes around the ice and generally pestering the Vancouver Canucks.
Now the former Nashville Predators winger is wearing a Canucks jersey.
After signing with Vancouver in free agency, Sherwood was at training camp in Penticton, B.C., lining up against the players he frustrated in the first round of the playoffs last season.
His former foes have welcomed him welcomed with open arms.
From a backyard chicken coop to a global powerhouse: B.C.’s Norco bikes turns 60It was 60 years ago when Norco founder Bert Lewis launched his new company out of a makeshift warehouse in a Burnaby chicken coop.
“He wanted to bring more affordable cycles and better-designed bikes than what was currently available to the Canadian market,” said longtime Norco employee Peter Stace-Smith.
The company grew through the 1970s with some classic styles before a boom as the 1980s approached.
‘Help! Help!’: Man rescued from overturned boat in Nanoose Bay
Nanoose Bay, B.C., resident Jane Currie was working in her front yard on Monday evening when she heard faint cries for help.
“They were muffled calls, but they were stringent and it could have been ravens, could have been golfers yelling on the golf course,” she said.
Currie decided to investigate and move towards the sound.
“As I went down towards where the sound was louder because they were intermittent, there’d be a call and then silence and then a few more calls and then silence,” she said.
“And as I got closer to it, moving towards the woods and towards the water, I heard ‘Help me’ and that’s when I really sort of became alert that something is really happening here.
La Niña winter expected in B.C., which could be good news for skiersIt’s that time of year when everyone starts asking about what’s in store for winter.
And while it’s always difficult to predict weather patterns with certainty this far out, it’s looking like there’s a decent chance it will be a good year for skiers and snowboarders.
The U.S. National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is estimating a 71 per cent chance we will transition into a La Niña climatic pattern this winter.
Like its sibling El Niño, La Niña is a climate pattern resulting from the flow of warmer water in the Pacific Ocean, with the capability of affecting weather worldwide.
