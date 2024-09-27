Raptors rookie Walter to miss training camp

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that guard Ja’Kobe Walter will not participate in on-court activities at the NBA team’s upcoming training camp in Montreal after sustaining a shoulder injury.

The team said Walter sprained his right acromioclavicular joint — where the collar bone joins the scapula — during informal workouts this week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors said an update on Walter’s status will be provided after training camp.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Walter was picked 19th overall by the Raptors in the 2024 NBA draft following one season at Baylor.

He was named the Big 12 freshman of the year and was an All-Big 12 third-team selection in his lone NCAA season.

The Raptors are scheduled to hold their media day Monday before heading to Montreal to open camp Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.