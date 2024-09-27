Elks look for split in home-and-home series against Bombers on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have been one of the best teams in the CFL since their 0-7 start. They are 5-2 in their last seven games.

Their playoff chances took a big hit last week, however, with a 27-14 loss at home to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. On Friday night, the Elks look to avenge that loss when they visit the Bombers in the return match at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

At 5-9, the Elks are three points back of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for third place in the CFL’s West Division. Time is starting to become a factor for the Elks who have just four games left in the regular season.

The Elks can still win the season series against the Bombers but must beat them by more than 13 points on Friday. That will be a tough task as the Bombers, during a six-game win streak, have held opponents to an average of just 17 points and 302 net yards of offence.

In an effort to strengthen their playoff hopes, the Elks will turn to McLeod Bethel-Thompson as their starting quarterback. Tre Ford started the first game of the home-and-home set and was pulled early in the fourth quarter after throwing his second interception of the game, part of six turnovers by the Elks in the loss.

In five games prior, including four starts, Bethel-Thompson averaged over 260 yards passing per game, throwing 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bethel-Thompson said Friday’s game will be a test for his team who badly need a win in hostile territory.

“Winnipeg is always the loudest place to play in the CFL and our season hangs in the balance,” Bethel-Thompson said. “If we win this game, we’re the team to beat in the West in my opinion. We lose this game and we’re behind the eight-ball for sure.

“It’s a huge game and you couldn’t ask for anything more — unbelievable environment and big stakes.”

Listen below: Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson talks about the urgent need for a win against the Bombers in a very tough environment for a road team at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

Elks head coach and offensive co-ordinator Jarious Jackson said he feels Bethel-Thompson has the experience to manage going against the Bombers’ tight zone defence.

“It’s a hard defence for anyone, but he being the veteran guy that he is, he’s seen a lot of defences during his tenure being a quarterback,” Jackson said.

“I think he will be able to get the ball to the proper guys, read the defence, take what they give us and be able to get us into the proper plays in the run game.”

Listen below: Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson says quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson will rely on his experience facing the Bombers’ tough zone defence.

The run game for the Elks has helped the offence average 432 net yards and 32.1 points per game over their 5-2 run.

Elks running back Justin Rankin recorded 157 yards rushing last week. The Elks have averaged 178.7 yards rushing over the last seven games. That includes 12 touchdowns, 40 rushes of 10 yards or more and a league-leading 11 rushes of 20 yards or more.

The Elks are on an 11-game losing streak against the Bombers with their last win against Winnipeg coming during the final game of the 2018 season.

The Elks won’t have receiver Gavin Cobb on Friday as he is on the one-game injured list with a thigh injury. Receiver Zach Mathis will make his first CFL start.

The Elks used their first-round draft pick in 2025 back this summer to select Mathis in the supplemental draft. Defensive back Darrius Bratton is on the one-game injured list with a knee injury.

That will mark the return of fellow defensive back Marcus Lewis who will play his first game since July 28. Defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon will play after missing the last six games with an elbow injury. Linebacker Josiah Schakel returns after missing six games with a thigh injury. Defensive back Jalen Green will make his Elks debut on Friday. Canadian linebacker Olivier Muembi will move to the practice roster while linebacker Leon O’ Neal Jr. was released earlier this week.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Running back: Justin Rankin (FB: Jakub Szott)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Shane Richards, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Zach Mathis, Tevin Jones, Dillon Mitchell

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Curtis J-Min Pelley, Shawn Oakman, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Derrick Moncrief.

Defensive backs: Kai Gray, Marcus Lewis, Loucheiz Purifoy, Kordell Jackson, Devodric Bymun

You can listen to coverage of Friday’s game between the Elks and Bombers on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Courtney Theriault at 4:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg will be at 6 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.