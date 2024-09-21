Blue Bombers blitz Elks 27-14 for sixth straight win

Send this page to someone via email

Tre Ford’s return as the Edmonton Elks starting quarterback did not go according to plan on Saturday night.

Ford lost a fumble and threw two interceptions as the West Division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Elks 27-14 at Commonwealth Stadium. The Blue Bombers (8-6) have won six in a row, and neutralized the CFL’s top scoring offence.

The Elks lost for just the second time in seven games, falling to 5-9.

With the score tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter, Ford’s underthrown pass was picked off by Blue Bombers linebacker Michael Ayers, who returned the ball to the Elks’ 36-yard line. Brady Oliveira then unleashed a punishing run of 30 yards, followed by a six-yard touchdown scamper, to put the Blue Bombers ahead for good.

Oliveira also scored a late touchdown on a five-yard burst up the middle.

Story continues below advertisement

Oliveira finished with 127 yards rushing on 18 carries. The Elks wasted a fantastic rushing day from Justin Rankin, who went for 157 yards on 14 attempts.

Ford finished with 10 completions on 17 passing attempts, and just 131 yards. Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros went 19-for-27 for 191 yards.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ford was restored as the Elks starting quarterback after recovering from a rib injury, After the Elks lost seven in a row to start the year, Ford supplanted McLeod-Bethel Thompson as the starter. Ford started two games, but then was knocked out by the injury. A rejuvenated Bethel-Thompson was 3-1 in four subsequent starts, but Elks coach Jarious Jackson made the decision to go back to Ford for the Winnipeg game.

After Ford’s struggles, Bethel-Thompson was reinstated as the Elks quarterback midway through the fourth quarter. He could not muster a first down.

The game came to life in the second half, after a first half to forget.

Sergio Castillo hit a 49-yard field goal after the Bombers’ opening drive of the game, and then the defences dominated for the remainder of the opening 30 minutes, as the 3-0 score line suggested.

Ford fumbled on a quarterback draw and, later in the half, a screen pass bounced off the hands of Elks running back Rankin and into the waiting arms of Bombers’ defensive back Tony Jones.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones punctuated a fine defensive half from the Bombers by recovering a fumble from Elks running back Kevin Brown.

But the Bombers could not take advantage of the turnover-happy Elks, and Collaros threw a pick of his own — with Elks defensive back Darrius Bratton snatching the team’s 10th interception over the last three games.

The Bombers shook off the offensive cobwebs with their opening drive of the second half, punctuated by an 11-yard touchdown from Collaros to Ontaria Wilson.

Ford responded with the razzle-dazzle he’s become known for in his short CFL career. On a flea-flicker from Rankin, Ford connected on a 26-yard touchdown strike to Geno Lewis. The ball was underthrown after Rankin pitched the ball back to the quarterback, but Lewis adjusted and was able to scamper into the end zone after beating two defenders to the ball.

Boris Bede tied the game 10-10 with a 35-yard field goal. He hit a consolation 45-yard field goal late in the game.

Castillo hit the crossbar on a 53-yard attempt in the first half. He hit the upright with two minutes left in the third quarter on a 55-yard attempt. But, he put the game away with a 23-yarder late in the fourth.

NOTES

Elks linebacker Nyles Morgan reached the 300-tackle mark for his CFL career. … Elk Leon O’Neal Jr. was ejected for rough play in the third quarter. … The Blue Bombers have won 10 in a row against the Elks.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

This was the first time Winnipeg and Edmonton matched up this season, but they’ll meet again on Friday in the Manitoba capital.