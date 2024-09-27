Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police add new armoured vehicle for ‘high-risk’ situations

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 27, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Guelph Police Service unveiled its newest vehicle on Thursday. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service unveiled its newest vehicle on Thursday. Scott Tracey/GPS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service has a new vehicle to its fleet.

Guelph police unveiled a new community rescue vehicle outside of headquarters on Wyndham Street on Thursday afternoon. The vehicle is a Ford-based Gurkha LAPV, built by Newmarket-based Terradyne Armoured Vehicles.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a news release, the CRV will be used by the police service’s tactics and rescue unit for calls that involve high-risk situations such as police or public safety.

Guelph police add the armoured vehicle will only be operated for specific incidents and for training or maintenance purposes, and will not be used for routine patrols.

Trending Now

The CRV was purchased from the Waterloo Regional Police Service for $20,000.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices