Guelph police add new armoured vehicle for ‘high-risk’ situations

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Guelph Police Service has a new vehicle to its fleet.

Guelph police unveiled a new community rescue vehicle outside of headquarters on Wyndham Street on Thursday afternoon. The vehicle is a Ford-based Gurkha LAPV, built by Newmarket-based Terradyne Armoured Vehicles.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a news release, the CRV will be used by the police service’s tactics and rescue unit for calls that involve high-risk situations such as police or public safety.

Guelph police add the armoured vehicle will only be operated for specific incidents and for training or maintenance purposes, and will not be used for routine patrols.

The CRV was purchased from the Waterloo Regional Police Service for $20,000.