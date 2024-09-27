Guelph police add new armoured vehicle for ‘high-risk’ situations

The Guelph Police Service has a new vehicle to its fleet.
Guelph police unveiled a new community rescue vehicle outside of headquarters on Wyndham Street on Thursday afternoon. The vehicle is a Ford-based Gurkha LAPV, built by Newmarket-based Terradyne Armoured Vehicles.
In a news release, the CRV will be used by the police service’s tactics and rescue unit for calls that involve high-risk situations such as police or public safety.
Guelph police add the armoured vehicle will only be operated for specific incidents and for training or maintenance purposes, and will not be used for routine patrols.
The CRV was purchased from the Waterloo Regional Police Service for $20,000.
