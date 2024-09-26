Calgary police search for suspect in cannabis store robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help locating a man believed to be responsible for several recent cannabis store robberies in the city.

Police say the man is a suspect in up to six cannabis store robberies and one liquor store robbery between July 30 and Sept. 24, 2024.

Investigators say the suspect entered several of the businesses, inquired about the products and then fled with stolen items.

In some instances, police say the suspect threatened store employees with a gun as he demanded cash and then fled with stolen merchandise and an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as being approximately 25 years old and between 175 and 180 cm tall, with a medium build.

The suspect is believed to have worn various distinctive outfits during the robberies, including:

· A black cowboy hat with silver detail on the band, black mirrored sunglasses, a black windbreaker, black jeans, black Sketchers sneakers and was carrying a black backpack.

· A black jacket with neon-yellow and white reflective material, black pants, a red and black toque, neon-yellow gloves, black mirrored sunglasses, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

· A black hooded jacket, black pants, black mirrored sunglasses, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

· A blue zip-up hoodie, a white shirt, a black and white Calgary Flames baseball cap, beige pants, blue and white runners, and was carrying a black backpack.

Calgary Police are asking for the public’s help locating the suspect wanted in a series of cannabis and liquor store robberies. Calgary Police

Photos of the suspect and the various outfits he wore are available on the Calgary police website.

Police are asking anyone with information about these robberies, or information on the identity of the suspect to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).