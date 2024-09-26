Menu

Canada

Crown aims to try teen girl accused in attack at Evan Hardy Collegiate as an adult

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
Flowers and signs of support have been left outside Evan Hardy Collegiate after a 15-year-old girl was lit on fire at school on September 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Flowers and signs of support have been left outside Evan Hardy Collegiate after a 15-year-old girl was lit on fire at school on September 5, 2024. Nicole Healey / Global News
After a student was intentionally lit on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier in September, the last month has been filled with court proceedings and now, the Crown is seeking to try the 14-year-old alleged attacker as an adult.

The 14-year-old girl is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, arson, aggravated assault and one count of unlawfully causing bodily harm.

Global News’ cannot identify the accused, or the victim as they are under 18 years old. As well, there is a publication ban on a second victim who intervened in the attack.

The Crown is fighting for the publication ban on the second victim to be lifted. However, the judge feels he doesn’t have the jurisdiction to lift it at this time.

The defence is calling for a not-criminally-responsible assessment on the grounds the accused is suffering from a mental disorder.

The defence said the accused made utterances during the arrest and even hours later, saying things like “voices told me to do things”.

The court room also heard the accused was under the care of a nurse practitioner before the attack, who diagnosed her with autism and psychotic disorder.

The 14-year-old girl also made several mental health hospital visits over the summer. She has been under the care of a different psychiatrist while remanded.

The judge has agreed to order a non-criminally responsible assessment within 30 days.

The accused will remain in remand and will be seen by a psychiatrist until her next court date, currently set for Oct. 25th.

