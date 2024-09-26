St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation launches $10M kidney care program

Send this page to someone via email

St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation is launching a new campaign aimed at supporting those living with or at risk of developing chronic kidney disease.

The $10-million By Your Side Kidney Care Campaign focuses on three key areas:

The delivery of early screening programs in communities with a high risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The support of holistic care services at St. Pauls’ Hospital, including an Indigenous healing centre and a pilot patient porter system.

The construction of a kidney health and education centre that includes a transition program, to both streamline and expand kidney health care and services at St. Paul’s Hospital.

St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation CEO Lecina Hicke said kidney disease is the so-called “disease of diseases.”

“Kidney disease is sneaky,” Hicke explained. “In the sense you can be suffering from it and actually have no idea. In fact, the minute you start displaying symptoms, it’s too late. Your diagnosis is too far gone, and your only option is dialysis, or if you should be so lucky, a transplant.”

According to the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation, one in 10 Saskatchewan residents are estimated to be living with CKD. In the last decade, the province has experienced a 50 per cent increase in patients who require life-saving dialysis.

“The By Your Side campaign represents the next step forward in our commitment to support those living with, or at risk of developing, chronic kidney disease,” Bryan Witt, vice-president of the SHA’s provincial clinical and support services, said.

“This $10-million initiative is focused on addressing several needs for this population including education, prevention, early detection and patient support. By partnering with the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation on this campaign, we are ensuring that comprehensive, compassionate kidney care is available to everyone who needs it.”

To date, the foundation has raised $5,500,00 for the campaign through early support.

“We are exceedingly grateful to the late Anne Kearnan, who left a staggeringly generous gift of $1.16 million to our foundation in her estate,” Hicke said. “These funds have already had a phenomenal impact on the success of this project.

“We are very grateful for this and every donation that we receive; the generosity and commitment of our donors enables this vision of a brighter future for kidney health patients in our province.”

To make a donation you can visit byyoursidesask.ca or call (306) 655-5821.