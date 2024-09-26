Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia tourism hurt by ferry cancellations as tourist season winds down: mayor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Traffic travels on the Confederation Bridge across the Abegweit Passage of the Northumberland Strait in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Traffic travels on the Confederation Bridge across the Abegweit Passage of the Northumberland Strait in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
The mayor of a Nova Scotia town says recent disruptions to the ferry service that links Nova Scotia with eastern Prince Edward Island are posing a real challenge for the town’s tourism industry.

Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan says tourists routinely stop in the town as they make their way to the ferry terminal in Caribou, N.S., but that hasn’t happened since the ferry was pulled from service earlier this week.

The service was halted Tuesday after the MV Saaremaa began experiencing “technical issues.”

Northumberland Ferries says repairs to its main engine have yet to be completed, and the ship won’t be ready for testing until Monday or Tuesday.

Service between Caribou and Wood Island, P.E.I., is expected to resume on Wednesday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

