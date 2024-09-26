Menu

Environment

Nova Scotia puts almost $22 million toward energy efficient housing programs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia looking to bolster affordable housing stock
Nova Scotia is unveiling new details on its planned public housing project. It says the bulk of the new homes will be coming to the Halifax area. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, it’s also introducing 25 new modular units as it looks to bolster its affordable housing stock. – Feb 23, 2024
The Nova Scotia government is dedicating almost $22 million for a suite of sustainable development and energy efficiency programs.

In its announcement, the province says the funding is to support the net-zero construction sector.

The province says the money will fund an affordable rental construction pilot program with $6.4 million to encourage private and non-profit developers to build net-zero affordable housing.

The investment includes $13.5 million to top up an existing program that funds energy efficiency improvements — as long as the housing provider commits to long-term affordable rent.

Nova Scotia is also putting $600,000 toward energy efficiency evaluations at no charge for new homes built outside the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Housing Minister John Lohr says the money will help the province build more energy efficient homes and help the province meet its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

