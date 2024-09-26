Menu

Canada

Regina Crime Stoppers celebrates 40 years of service

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
Regina Crime Stoppers is celebrating 40 years in the community. View image in full screen
Regina Crime Stoppers is celebrating 40 years in the community. Katherine Ludwig / Global News
Since 1984, Regina Crime Stoppers has been a staple of the Queen City.

For 40 years, the non-profit organization has collaborated with various community partners, media, sponsors and volunteers to encourage the public to anonymously share tips that help solve crimes.

Since its inception, Regina Crime Stoppers has received 26,177 tips, which have led to 2,329 arrests and 4,216 cases cleared. It’s the equivalent of roughly two cases cleared each week since 1984.

Additionally, over $12.2 million in drugs and stolen property have been seized and recovered.

“We appreciate the ongoing support we have from our community and corporate sponsors, the City of Regina, and the Regina Police Service, but are especially grateful for those tipsters who have shared information to help the police solve crimes,” said Kevin Bassendowski, the president of Regina Crime Stoppers.

“Without that support, we would not have had the level of success we have had. With less than half the rewards being claimed, we are seeing that tipsters genuinely want to create a safer community for all. We are looking forward to continued success and making a positive impact in Regina.”

Regina Crime Stoppers can be reached online or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

