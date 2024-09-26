Menu

Traffic

Single-vehicle crash closes section of southbound Deerfoot Trail in Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 9:44 am
1 min read
Calgary police said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at Deerfoot Trail near Peigan Trail at 3:36 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at Deerfoot Trail near Peigan Trail at 3:36 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2024. Michael King/Global News
A crash on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail early Thursday shut down a portion of the freeway’s southbound lanes.

Police said the single-vehicle crash at Deerfoot Trail near Peigan Trail was reported at 3:36 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries but police said they are expected to survive.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail were closed between 17th Avenue and Peigan Trail. As of 7:30 a.m., the lanes remained closed.

Police are investigating the crash and have not said what they believe led to the collision.

