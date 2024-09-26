Single-vehicle crash closes section of southbound Deerfoot Trail in Calgary

A crash on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail early Thursday shut down a portion of the freeway’s southbound lanes.
Police said the single-vehicle crash at Deerfoot Trail near Peigan Trail was reported at 3:36 a.m.
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries but police said they are expected to survive.
Southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail were closed between 17th Avenue and Peigan Trail. As of 7:30 a.m., the lanes remained closed.
Police are investigating the crash and have not said what they believe led to the collision.
