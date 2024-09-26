Menu

Crime

Hoggard sexual assault trial: Cross-examination of complainant continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 11:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison'
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
WATCH: Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced five years in prison - Oct 20, 2022
Cross-examination of the woman who accuses Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault is set to continue Thursday in his northeastern Ontario trial.

The complainant broke down in tears repeatedly on Tuesday as she detailed allegations that the Canadian musician raped, hit, choked and urinated on her after she attended his band’s concert and an after-party in Kirkland Lake, Ont., eight years ago.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge in the trial taking place in the nearby northern community of Haileybury.

Click to play video: 'Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison'
Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
The defence and Crown agree that Hoggard and the woman had a sexual encounter on the night in question, and prosecutors are seeking to prove that what happened was not consensual.

Hoggard’s lawyer Megan Savard began cross-examining the complainant later in the day on Tuesday.

Her initial questions focused on the woman’s recollections of the timeline of the night, the concert venue, the van that transported fans to the after-party and the layout of the hotel.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

