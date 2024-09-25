3 people dead after vehicle blows through stop sign at Manitoba intersection

Three people are dead after a crash near Morris Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the RM of De Salaberry at the intersection of Highway 23 and Provincial Road 200,
Police say a vehicle travelling north on PR 200 failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a westbound SUV.
Three of four people in the vehicle that didn’t stop — a 32-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and an unidentified woman, all from Winnipeg — were pronounced dead.
A 32-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains in stable condition.
The 43-year-old man who was driving the westbound vehicle was not physically injured.
