3 people dead after vehicle blows through stop sign at Manitoba intersection

Three people are dead after a crash near Morris Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the RM of De Salaberry at the intersection of Highway 23 and Provincial Road 200,

Police say a vehicle travelling north on PR 200 failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a westbound SUV.

Three of four people in the vehicle that didn’t stop — a 32-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and an unidentified woman, all from Winnipeg — were pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains in stable condition.

The 43-year-old man who was driving the westbound vehicle was not physically injured.