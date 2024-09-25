Convicted child sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Winnipeg, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning Winnipeggers about a convicted child sex offender who was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Wednesday and is expected to live in the city.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) says Darrell Erwin Ackman, 55, was released after a 10-year sentence for numerous sex crimes as well as child pornography offences and obstruction of justice.

Ackman is considered a high risk to re-offend sexually against adolescent girls in particular.

Upon his release, Ackman faces a number of conditions. He’s banned from visiting any public parks or swimming areas, daycares, schoolyards, playgrounds or community centres, and he can’t take any job or volunteer work that puts him in a position of trust or authority over anyone under 16. Communication in any form with someone under 16 is also banned.

In addition, he’s prohibited from using computers or wireless communication devices until 2028 — unless pre-authorized in writing by his parole supervisor. Buying or accessing any type of pornography is also banned, and he’s subject to a 10-year weapons prohibition.

MIHRSOU said Ackman took part in some treatment while incarcerated, but is still considered high-risk.

His sentence at Stony Mountain stemmed from activities in 2011-12, in which he targeted vulnerable minors and victimized them sexually and/or exploited them in the sex trade, as well as making videos of the victims. According to his lengthy rap sheet, Ackman also assaulted police when they arrested him for breaching conditions.

Anyone with information about Ackman is asked to call MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, any RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.