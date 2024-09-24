Menu

Weather

Late-season thunderstorms set to batter southern British Columbia

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 4:45 pm
1 min read
Okanagan lightning storm. View image in full screen
Okanagan lightning storm. Brian Perry
Late-season thunderstorms, powerful winds and heavy downpours could batter much of southern British Columbia on Wednesday, Environment Canada is warning.

The national weather and climate agency has issued special weather statements for the southern third of the province from the Fraser Canyon eastward.

Pea-sized hail hits Lower Mainland as storm sweeps region

“A vigorous cold front will cross the province on Wednesday bringing with it very strong winds aloft and an unstable airmass that is ripe for the development of strong wind gusts, heavy showers and potentially thunderstorms,” Environment Canada said.

“Any thunderstorms that do develop will likely form a line resulting in the potential for repeated heavy downpours from multiple thunderstorms over the same area resulting in locally heavy rainfall totals.”

The alerts include the Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, South Thompson, Kootenay and Columbia regions.

‘Preparedness continues’: Dry conditions keep areas of B.C. at high risk for wildfires
Environment Canada is warning of wind gusts strong enough to break tree limbs and trigger power outages.

It is also warning that gusts and crosswinds could create hazards for boaters and drivers travelling through high-elevation highway passes.

Potential thunderstorms may lead to “repeated, heavy downpours” and localized flooding in some areas, it said. It’s also warning of a heightened risk of debris flows in wildfire-affected areas.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

