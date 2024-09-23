Menu

Canada

Missing 6-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2024 8:16 am
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A six-year-old boy from northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since last Wednesday has been found dead.

Shamattawa RCMP say Johnson Redhead was found dead in a marshy area around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP say Redhead’s body was found about 3.5 kilometres from his school on the remote First Nation.

Police have said he was at school Wednesday morning but didn’t make it to class after a breakfast program.

In addition to the RCMP, search and rescue teams from Winnipeg travelled to Shamattawa to look for Redhead.

The Canadian Rangers had also been participating in the search.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

