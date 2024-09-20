Kidnapping, assault with a weapon charges laid after Alberta ‘dangerous person alert’ issued

One person has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a second person after a dangerous person alert was issued for a portion of central Alberta earlier this week.
At 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Alberta RCMP issued a dangerous person alert for the Mayerthorpe and Lac Ste. Anne County areas. Police said they were looking for two men following an armed robbery.
Mayerthorpe RCMP said officers received information at about 9 a.m. that a stolen vehicle from Edmonton may be in the surrounding area. Police located the vehicle, but it fled from officers. They later found the vehicle abandoned.
Police believed the suspects fled on foot and that they were armed. On Tuesday afternoon, police said they believed the suspects were no longer in the area and there was no longer an imminent risk to the public.
On Wednesday morning, the emergency alert was cancelled.
RCMP said Friday that one of the men turned himself in to police. Police said they believed the crimes were targeted.
Dakota Patterson, 28, of Whitecourt has been charged with nine offences including kidnapping with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and assault with a weapon. Patterson remains in custody.
A warrant has been issued for Santiago Patterson, 30, of Grande Prairie. RCMP said he faces eight charges including kidnapping with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and assault with a weapon.
No further details about the investigation have been released by police.
