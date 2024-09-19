Bear sighting at Dartmouth park has police asking public to avoid area

Send this page to someone via email

Wildlife officials are trying to contain a bear at the Dartmouth Commons, and area schools are under hold and secure protocol in the meantime.

Halifax Regional Police are asking the public to stay out of the area, bordered by Wyse Road, Thistle Street, Victoria Road, Park Avenue and Alderney Drive in Dartmouth.

In an email sent to families, Halifax Regional Centre for Education said Dartmouth High School and Bicentennial School were asked to “go into a hold and secure until further notice.”

“There is a young bear in a tree in the Dartmouth Commons off of Wyse Road,” the email, sent just after the noon hour, read.

“Staff from (Department of Natural Resources) are responding to remove the bear, and police are securing the area.”

In a video circulating on social media, a small bear can be seen running on the road adjacent to the park.

Police said they will update the situation “when it is safe to enter the park.”