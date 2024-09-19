Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bear sighting at Dartmouth park has police asking public to avoid area

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bear sightings are up in some HRM communities'
Bear sightings are up in some HRM communities
RELATED - Global’s Skye Bryden-Blom sits down with Kirk Symonds, the Solid Waste Resources Manager of Education and Promotion for HRM, after a reported increase in human and bear encounters in some Halifax-area communities. – Jul 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wildlife officials are trying to contain a bear at the Dartmouth Commons, and area schools are under hold and secure protocol in the meantime.

Halifax Regional Police are asking the public to stay out of the area, bordered by Wyse Road, Thistle Street, Victoria Road, Park Avenue and Alderney Drive in Dartmouth.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an email sent to families, Halifax Regional Centre for Education said Dartmouth High School and Bicentennial School were asked to “go into a hold and secure until further notice.”

“There is a young bear in a tree in the Dartmouth Commons off of Wyse Road,” the email, sent just after the noon hour, read.

Trending Now

“Staff from (Department of Natural Resources) are responding to remove the bear, and police are securing the area.”

In a video circulating on social media, a small bear can be seen running on the road adjacent to the park.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they will update the situation “when it is safe to enter the park.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices