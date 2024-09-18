Montreal parents relieved after police make arrests in connection with teen’s overdose

Send this page to someone via email

When Christian Boivin and his wife got a call from Montreal police informing them that they had made multiple arrests in connection with his son’s death, they felt a sense of relief.

They made their way to the courthouse Thursday to face the accusers.

“During the process of the investigation, you feel like they don’t do a lot because they don’t give you a lot of information, but it’s normal,” said Christian Boivin.

“But what I heard yesterday is that they put 11 investigators on the case since day one, and they succeeded.”

View image in full screen Christian Boivin speaking at the Montreal courthouse on September 18, 2024. David Sedell/Global News

Last December, Mathis Boivin died in his sleep, after taking the powerful synthetic opioid isotonitazene.

The 15-year-old thought he was taking oxycontin.

On Tuesday, Montreal police arrested Laxshan Mylvaganam, 24, and a 17-year-old in connection with his death. They face drug trafficking charges and possession of illegal drugs with intent to traffic.

Both appeared in court on Wednesday and will remain behind bars until their next court appearance on Monday.

Police conducted three raids in residential buildings and another in a vehicle, seizing about 100 pills and arresting two other people.

According to authorities, the accused sold Boivin the powerful opioid through social media.

“What I can tell you is that there was enough evidence for me to decide to charge them of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking,” said Delphine Mauger, Crown prosecutor. “There were several kinds of drugs, some very hard drugs and some that were not as serious.”

Boivin says though he’s happy about the arrests, he would like to see the Crown bring forward involuntary manslaughter charges

“If you compare to someone that drinks and drives and kills someone, the charge is murder,” said Boivin. “So why not this type of murder?”

Since his son’s death, Boivin has spoken publicly in schools. His mission, he says, is to spread awareness about the dangers of opioids.

“I don’t people to live this,” he said, with tears in his eyes. “It’s too late for Mathis, but not your kid.”