Winnipeg Blue Bombers return to practice with 3 new quarterbacks

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers returned from their bye week with not one, not two, but three new quarterbacks on the practice field.

The Bombers need a new backup QB after Chris Streveler suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Banjo Bowl.

The Bombers brought back quarterback Darren Grainger after being a late cut at training camp and newcomers Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott joined the squad after being signed to the practice roster on Monday.

Dolegala is with his third team in three seasons and has started 11 games with the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was more than a little surprised he was released by the Leos in August after the club signed Nathan Rourke.

“Having started and then we had like a team golf outing,” said Dolegala. “And then the very next day I get a call and, ‘Hey Nathan’s coming back and we’re going to have to let you go.’ It’s kind of a shock because I thought I played a decent game, but that’s the business.”

The 29-year-old Scott spent the past two years with the Toronto Argonauts before he was cut last month. He’s looking forward to working with Collaros and the signing was a no-brainer for him after hearing nothing but good things about his new organization.

“How could you pass it up?” said Scott. “This is an unbelievable organization, great football city. I’ve been following the CFL for a little bit, even when I wasn’t playing in it, when I was playing in leagues down south.

“If you know anything about the CFL, you know Winnipeg. So, Blue Bombers fans, the Blue Bombers organization, just really grateful to now be apart of it. How could you turn that down?”

Third stringer Terry Wilson took the second team reps on Tuesday behind Zach Collaros. But it’s unclear if he’ll stay ahead of Dolegala and Scott on the depth chart once the two newcomers get the playbook nailed down.

“They both have experience,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “Jake would have a little bit more obviously. But that’s why we brought them in.

“Once they learn the playbook, I think they both can go in and operate an offence.”

Bombers offensive lineman Stanley Bryant was a full participant in practice for the first time since the scary incident that saw him get stretchered off the field over three weeks ago. He’s feeling much better now after missing their last two games while being hit with a viral illness.

“Just a little sickness, normal cold,” said Bryant. “Nothing out of the norm and then just weird stuff happened.

“It’s hard to explain how I felt. It was just a weird feeling. I tried to get up and go again and I just took a knee. And then I just kinda panicked I think.

“It just suddenly hit me on the field. Just weird how it all happened, but I feel way better now than I did before.”

The Bombers also had linebackers Brian Cole and Kyrie Wilson back on the practice field after both players missed the last six games.

Receiver Lucky Whitehead did not practice after hurting his ankle in the Labour Day Classic, while defensive back Deatrick Nichols had an excused absence according to O’Shea.

The Bombers also added defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive back Russell Dandy, and receiver Penny Hart to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The Bombers travel to Edmonton to meet the Elks on Saturday.