Edmonton airport to expand drone delivery operations to medical clinic south of YEG

The Edmonton International Airport plans to expand its drone delivery services to include a medical clinic south of YEG.

On Tuesday, the airport showcased the route that will eventually be taken by the new Canary drone. Flying along rail lines, the drone will fly 10.15 km from YEG to the Montana First Nation’s Akamihk Medical Clinic in Leduc.

The drone can carry packages up to five kilograms in weight.

The new route will allow the drone to transport time-sensitive products in the first and last miles of their journey more efficiently. The goal is to reduce congestion by taking more vehicles off the road, while bringing convenience to communities, including remote areas that may not have access to certain goods without the use of drones.

“Drones can benefit my community and many Indigenous and remote communities in Canada and around the world. It can be a sustainable means of transportation,” Montana First Nation Coun. Simone Pipestem said.

“We are working with the Edmonton International Airport and other partners on a drone pilot project to explore how we can deliver small parcels and supplies using drones so that people living in remote areas like us do not have to travel long distances for small things.”

In 2021, YEG became Canada’s first airport to use drones to deliver cargo packages. Since May 2022, more than 3,000 commercial done flights have taken off, travelling more than 8,400 kilometres between YEG and Leduc.

“As we continue to build demand for drone delivery, we are focused on advancing sustainable mobility solutions to first- and final-mile delivery across the Edmonton Metropolitan Region,” said Myron Keehn, president and CEO of YEG.

“Part of our net-zero commitment is creating opportunities for sustainable transportation and aviation, and we look forward to collaborating with our partners to accelerate the adoption of drone delivery to and from Edmonton International Airport and across the region.”

The Canary drone is not yet in operation. Drone Delivery Canada said it should be in operation within the next week.