Winnipeg Blue Bombers add 2 new quarterbacks

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers should have two new quarterbacks on the field when they return to practice on Tuesday following their bye week.

The Bombers signed quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott to their practice roster on Monday.

The additions come after Chris Streveler suffered torn ligaments in his knee in the Banjo Bowl. He’s expected to miss the rest of the season.

Dolegala is in his third CFL season and has appeared in 24 games, starting 11 of them. The 27-year-old started one game for the BC Lions earlier this year before getting released. He also played two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and started the final nine games last year while Trevor Harris was hurt.

The 29-year-old Scott began the campaign with the Toronto Argonauts but was recently cut loose after Chad Kelly returned from his suspension. He dressed for all 18 games with the Boatmen in 2023 and also spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2019.

The Bombers now have four healthy quarterbacks under contract with Zach Collaros and third stringer Terry Wilson.

The Bombers also released starting receiver Josh Johnson. The 25-year-old appeared in 10 games in the blue and gold this season and made 18 catches for 138 yards.

Receiver Keric Wheatfall will likely start in Johnson’s place after he was promoted from practice squad to the active roster on Monday. He hasn’t played since getting injured way back on June 22.

The Bombers also placed receiver Drew Wolitarsky on the six-game injured list after he was hurt in the Banjo Bowl.

The Bombers will put a five-game win streak on the line on Saturday against the Elks.