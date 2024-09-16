Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Iconic Canadian singer k.d. lang honoured by Edmonton’s Neon Sign Museum

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 16, 2024 3:58 pm
2 min read
k.d. lang poses in front of a sign put up in her honour at Edmonton's Neon Sign Museum in this undated photo. View image in full screen
k.d. lang poses in front of a sign put up in her honour at Edmonton's Neon Sign Museum in this undated photo. COURTESY: Explore Edmonton
Fresh off being inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and reuniting with The Reclines at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards show, singer k.d. lang now has her own sign at Edmonton’s Neon Sign Museum.

“In a first for the Neon Sign Museum, renowned musician and Edmonton native k.d. lang was celebrated with her very own sign, recognizing her tremendous achievements on and off the stage,” Explore Edmonton announced in a news release issued Monday.

“The collaborative project, involving Explore Edmonton, the City of Edmonton, the Neon Sign Museum, Blanchett, and the Canadian Country Music Association, marked a significant moment for the museum.”

Explore Edmonton is a destination management and marketing organization in Alberta’s capital.

The organization released photos of lang posing in front of the newly erected sign at the outdoor museum in downtown Edmonton. lang was honoured with the sign as she prepared to perform at the CCMA Awards which were held in Edmonton on Saturday night.

“The sign is also placed next to the historic Flash Back sign, Edmonton’s first gay bar, where lang herself once performed,” Explore Edmonton noted. “A future interactive element will be added to the display, allowing visitors to engage with stories connected to lang’s life and work.”

  • k.d. lang poses in front of a sign put up in her honour at Edmonton's Neon Sign Museum in this undated photo.

lang’s performance at Rogers Place on Saturday marked the first time she played to a crowd with The Reclines in 35 years.

The Grammy-award winning musician is perhaps best know for singing the hit songs “Constant Craving” and “Miss Chatelaine.” She has also been an outspoken advocate for a number of causes over the years, including raising awareness about LGBTQ rights and animal rights.

lang was raised in Consort, Alta.

k.d. lang receives Alberta Order of Excellence

When lang learned in June that she would be inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, she posted about the honour on social media.

“I am beyond thrilled, and frankly pleasantly surprised to be honoured in this way,” she wrote.

“My love for the Prairies, the people and our culture underscore every ounce of my inspiration. Not without its complexities, I might add. Such is life.”

Explore Edmonton noted lang’s sign at the Neon Sign Museum is the first time an individual has been honoured at the attraction. It mostly features signs commemorating Edmonton’s commercial history.

Paul Hawes, the vice-president of destination development and marketing for Explore Edmonton, called the honour coming together a result of “an incredible opportunity with k.d. being here in town.”

“(It’s a) nod to her history here.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

