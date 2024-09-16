Major vessel replacement to occur in 2 phases, BC Ferries says

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries is taking another step forward with plans to replace part of its aging fleet with larger new vessels.

The ferry company is opening a request for proposal process for pre-qualified shipyards to build five new vessels, followed by two more in a second phase.

BC Ferries said Monday that it had designed the new vessels in collaboration with naval architecture and ship design firm LMG Marin.

“Our customers have been clear – they expect reliable service and affordable fares, and this approach directly addresses both,” BC Ferries CEO Nicolas Jimenez said in a media release.

“By adopting a phased strategy, we can responsibly increase capacity and resilience while carefully managing our investments to minimize fare pressures for customers. Additionally, the flexibility to refine the final two vessels based on insights from the initial builds and operational performance ensures we deliver the best possible service for the future.”

The new ferries will have a capacity for 360 standard vehicles and 2,100 passengers, up from the 250-310 vehicles and 1,200-1,500 passengers that the retiring vessels currently accommodate.

The company plans to retire four of its Queen-class vessels, starting with the Queen of Alberni in 2029.

The Queen of New Westminster was recently pulled from service after a propeller sheared off, with repairs expected to take six months.

The company is also planning work to extend the life of the Queen of Surrey and Queen of Oak Bay, along with the BC Ferries’ two C-Class ferries.

The company said the new ferries will be quieter and produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions while increasing the overall fleet size serving the major routes by one.

BC Ferries announced the ferry replacement plan in February.

The process must first be approved by B.C.’s Ferry Commissioner, with the contracts expected to be awarded in spring 2025.

BC Ferries is aiming to have the first new vessel in service by 2029, with all five built in the first phase on the water by 2031.

BC Ferries has not released a cost estimate for the program.